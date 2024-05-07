Man United great wants 'temperamental' Brighton boss at Old Trafford after stinging Erik ten Hag assessment

Former Man United player Teddy Sheringham wants Roberto De Zerbi at Old Trafford

Former Man United and England striker Teddy Sheringham believes Roberto De Zerbi is the ideal man for the Old Trafford dugout, if Eirk ten Hag departs this summer.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure following last night’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, which could see them miss out on European football next term.

Albion head coach De Zerbi had previously been linked with United this summer, while Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also said to be keen on the 44-year-old Italian.

“I’m still looking at De Zerbi and thinking he could have the ability to manage Manchester United,” said Sheringham to Genting Casino.

“He seems a little bit temperamental, but I quite like his ethics and the way he speaks about football and plays the game.

"He wants his teams to play in a certain way and you can tell that he loves football. I like his optimistic view of football and I like the way his teams play.”

Of ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford, Sheringham added: “If your leader, the manager, is not leading in the right way, other people follow that standard. Ten Hag isn’t leading from the front. I know he’s had some difficult decisions to make with certain players, but for some reason he just doesn’t come across with the personality required to take Manchester United forward.