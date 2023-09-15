Man United predicted starting line-up vs Brighton - Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho calls made - gallery
United, who have claimed six points from their opening four Premier League games this season, return to action after the international break as they host Brighton on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag’s men have been slow out of the blocks this season with two wins and two defeats from their opening four fixtures. Off-field controversy has dominated the headlines and high-profile players such as Antony and Jadon Sancho will be unavailable. Antony has been granted leave to address allegations of violence towards women, while Sancho had a public falling out with ten Hag. Sancho will train away from the Manchester United first-team squad for a period, the Premier League club have announced.
Ten Hag will also have to assess the mental state of his defender Harry Maguire after the England man was relentlessly jeered and scored an own goal while on international duty for England during a 3-1 win against Scotland.
Brighton however will arrive on a high. They have won three and lost once of their first four and prior to the break Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team walloped Newcastle 3-1. Here’s how United could line-up in a 4-2-3-1 for his one...