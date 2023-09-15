BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Man United predicted starting line-up vs Brighton - Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho calls made - gallery

Manchester United welcome sixth placed Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford this Saturday, 3pm
By Derren Howard
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground ahead of BrightonManager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground ahead of Brighton
Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground ahead of Brighton

United, who have claimed six points from their opening four Premier League games this season, return to action after the international break as they host Brighton on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s men have been slow out of the blocks this season with two wins and two defeats from their opening four fixtures. Off-field controversy has dominated the headlines and high-profile players such as Antony and Jadon Sancho will be unavailable. Antony has been granted leave to address allegations of violence towards women, while Sancho had a public falling out with ten Hag. Sancho will train away from the Manchester United first-team squad for a period, the Premier League club have announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ten Hag will also have to assess the mental state of his defender Harry Maguire after the England man was relentlessly jeered and scored an own goal while on international duty for England during a 3-1 win against Scotland.

Brighton however will arrive on a high. They have won three and lost once of their first four and prior to the break Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team walloped Newcastle 3-1. Here’s how United could line-up in a 4-2-3-1 for his one...

Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedOld TraffordHarry MaguirePremier LeagueJadon Sancho