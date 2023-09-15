Man United predicted starting line-up vs Brighton - Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho calls made - gallery

Manchester United welcome sixth placed Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford this Saturday, 3pm

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground ahead of Brighton

United, who have claimed six points from their opening four Premier League games this season, return to action after the international break as they host Brighton on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s men have been slow out of the blocks this season with two wins and two defeats from their opening four fixtures. Off-field controversy has dominated the headlines and high-profile players such as Antony and Jadon Sancho will be unavailable. Antony has been granted leave to address allegations of violence towards women, while Sancho had a public falling out with ten Hag. Sancho will train away from the Manchester United first-team squad for a period, the Premier League club have announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Hag will also have to assess the mental state of his defender Harry Maguire after the England man was relentlessly jeered and scored an own goal while on international duty for England during a 3-1 win against Scotland.