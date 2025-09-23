Brighton midfielder scored a brilliant hat-trick at Barnsley | Getty Images

Barnsley vs Brighton Carabao Cup third round

Manchester United spent the later part of the summer transfer window trying to prise Carlos Baleba away from Brighton.

Brighton though stood firm on their £100m-plus valuation and the Red Devils backed away, for the time being at least.

The transfer speculation unsettled Baleba and the 20-year-old has struggled to find his form and fitness this term.

The Cameroon international has yet to complete 90 minutes for the Seagulls and was substituted at halftime last time out in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham due to fatigue.

Baleba was though back in action tonight and in the starting XI tonight for their Carabao Cup third round clash at League One Barnsley.

Baleba delivered a solid first half display at the Oakwell stadium but he, and the rest of the Brighton team, were left in awe at Paraguay international Diego Gomez.

Diego Gomez brilliant hat-trick

The former Inter Miami man scored a first half hat-trick, and it was one of the best hat-tricks you’re likely to see. It even had the Barnsley fans clapping in appreciation.

The first arrived on nine minutes as the midfielder made a late run into the box and slotted home a nice cross from Tommy Watson, who was making his full debut.

Ten minutes later Watson teed-up Gomez again and this time the Paraguayan smashed the ball into the net with an angled rising effort from 25 yards.

His third on 33 minutes was even better. The ball fell to Gomez 30 yards out and he absolutely leathered a first time effort that whistled beyond home keeper Murphy Cooper.

It left the hosts stunned and Brighton’s passage into the fourth round looks pretty much sealed by halftime.

Brilliant from Gomez and Manchester United may just be thinking they have been pushing for the wrong midfielder.

What a performance from Gomez. Two goal of the season contenders at the Oakwell Stadium. Credit too for Watson with two assists on debut.

Gomez, 22, joined Brighton last January from Inter Miami for around £10m. He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2030. He has so far made 25 appearances for Albion.

