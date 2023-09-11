Man United team news: Six ruled out and five major doubts ahead of Brighton - gallery

Injuries and off-field matters are causing serious issues for Erik ten Hag ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford this Saturday, 3pm.

Ten Hag’s men have had a tough start to the new season and are currently 11th with two wins and two losses so far this campaign. The international break perhaps arrived at the right time for United as it gave them a chance to reset to after a painful 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

But any hopes of a calmer week were soon dashed as winger Antony was given a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence towards women.

Antony, who denies all the allegations made against him, will remain on full pay and hopes to return to the club as soon as possible. “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me,” he said in a statement.

The Antony issue arrives soon after Mason Greenwood’s exit from the club, while fellow attacker Jadon Sancho is also unlikely to feature against an impressive Brighton team after a very public fall-out with Ten Hag.

It’s all quite chaotic at Old Trafford so here’s a run down of exactly who’s unavailable and who’s a doubt to face Brighton this weekend...

1 . Sofyan Amrabat - doubt New arrival Amrabat withdrew from Morocco's squad last week after he 'felt something'. Will be assessed ahead of Brighton Photo: Manchester United

2 . Lisandro Martinez - doubt Subbed off against Arsenal with a foot injury. Absent from Argentina's win against Ecuador last Friday and unlikely to play against Bolivia on Tuesday. Race to face Brighton Photo: LUIS ROBAYO

3 . Kobbie Mainoo - out Injured his ankle on pre-season duty but hinted on social media that he's nearing a recovery. Brighton likely to arrive to soon Photo: Matthew Peters