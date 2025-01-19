Man United v Brighton: Three changes in predicted line-up as European chasers arrive at Old Trafford

Brighton moved up to ninth after their 2-0 win at Ipswich last Thursday and are back in the hunt for Europe as they head to Manchester United for this Sunday’s 2pm kick-off.

Goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Gierginio Rutter sealed three points at Portman Road for Albion’s first win in eight matches.

“I was always calm because I was happy with the performances and I was sure the results would come,” insisted boss Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the clash with 12th placed United.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks, but we should be confident. We are a club with ambition, but you need to perform to be ambitious so it’s up to us to build on this result.”

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one...

1 . Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion has three goals in his last two matches Photo: Stephen Pond

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Netherlands No 1 was excellent at Ipswich and is certain to start at Old Trafford Photo: Justin Setterfield

3 . Joel Veltman - RB The experienced defender has been this term and remains above Tariq Lamptey in the pecking order Photo: GLYN KIRK