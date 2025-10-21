Brighton will hope their injury list eases ahead of this Saturday’s Premier League clash at Manchester United.

The Seagulls are 10th in the league standings after their impressive 2-1 win against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United last weekend as former United man Danny Welbeck netted a brace.

They were however leap-frogged in the table by United who moved up to ninth after they beat Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Victory at their arch-rivals Liverpool is a huge boost for Ruben Amorim's team and probably makes them favourites against Fabian Hurzeler's Albion. Brighton though are an extremely tricky opponent and have already beaten the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle this term.

There is also the added of sub-plot of United welcoming Brighton's Carlos Baleba to Old Trafford this Saturday - a player they desperately wanted to sign in the last transfer window.

Here's the early team news for Brighton's trip to Manchester United...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Adam Webster - out The experienced defender will miss most of the season with an ACL injury sustained in pre-season | Getty Images

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - out The Old Trafford clash will arrive too soon for the midfielder who damaged ankle ligaments in the 2-1 loss at Bournemouth | Getty Images