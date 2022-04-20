Manchester City v Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to make it a three away day victories on the bounce as they travel to title-chasing Manchester City tonight.

Graham Potter's Albion team have enjoyed a remarkable reversal in fortunes following consecutive victories on the road at Arsenal and then Tottenham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It moved Brighton up to 10th in the league standings and on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Brighton and Hove Albion have won their last last two away matches in the Premier League ahead of their trip to Manchester City

City at the Etihad however is one of the toughest challenges in world football and Pep Guardiola's men will be highly motivated and eager to hit back following their FA Cup semi-final loss against Liverpool at Wembley last Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool piled further pressure on City last night as they enjoyed a superb 4-0 victory against Manchester United at Anfield. The win moved the Reds two points clear at the top but City do have a game in hand.

Brighton are tricky opponents and Guardiola has previously described Albion head coach as the best British coach around.

Team news

Manchester City are still without England full-back Kyle Walker for Wednesday’s Premier League visit of Brighton due to an ankle injury.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (foot) has been passed fit and centre-back Ruben Dias could return for the first time since March 1 after two games as an unused substitute.

Ilkay Gundogan (knee) has overcome a knock and Ederson is likely to return in goal after Zach Steffen played in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Brighton are without Yves Bissouma, who starts a two-match suspension for reaching 10 yellow cards.

Fellow midfielder Steven Alzate missed the win at Tottenham through illness but is back in training and could be involved.

Centre-half Shane Duffy is still out with a thigh injury.

Potter on City

"We’re not fearful of them, but they’re an amazing side. The way they played in the second half at Wembley showed a lot about their quality and their character, they pushed Liverpool all the way.

"They’re inspirational in terms of how they act. Pep has been there a while, players can be tempted to take their foot off the pedal and maybe the message coming down from the coaching staff isn’t so powerful, but they have always acted incredibly, they’re champions.

"People make an assessment of them based on titles and wins, but from a coaching perspective, how they act, it’s incredible."

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium will be at 8pm

Is it live on TV?

No, Manchester City vs Brighton will not be available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be on BBC1 Match of the Day at 10.40pm.

Last time they played

City enjoyed a 4-1 win at the Amex Stadium back in October 2021. Ilkay Gundogan, a Phil Foden double and Riyad Mahrez were on target for City as Alexis Mac Allister scored Albion's consolation from the spot.

Whistle blowers