BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Manchester City's 'verbal agreement' opens the door for Chelsea and Cole Palmer

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves on a fee for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes – which could allow Cole Palmer to move to Chelsea or Brighton
By Derren Howard
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

It is understood City have agreed to pay Wolves £47million without add ons, but the deal has not yet been finalised. In a separate deal, City’s 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle will join Wolves on loan with a £5million option to buy, and City retaining a significant sell-on clause if the move becomes permanent.

City last week saw a bid for Nunes rejected, with the 25-year-old subsequently choosing not to train with Wolves in a bid to force through a move in the final days of the transfer window. Nunes became Wolves’ record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38million last summer, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. He made 34 appearances last term, scoring one goal and proving one assist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Nunes deal could have a bearing on Palmer’s immediate future at the Etihad. It is believed Chelsea have so far bid £35m for the young England ace as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his attack – an offer that was rejected by City.

Most Popular
Brighton and Chelsea are keen on signing Man City talent Cole PalmerBrighton and Chelsea are keen on signing Man City talent Cole Palmer
Brighton and Chelsea are keen on signing Man City talent Cole Palmer

Chelsea’s interest in Palmer late in the window is a blow for Brighton’s hopes of landing the playmaker. The Seagulls have been keen on Palmer for some time and head coach Roberto De Zerbi was keen to bolster his attack – especially after the injury to Julio Enciso, sustained last week. The Paraguay man is expected to miss four months, which rules him out of Albion’s Europa League qualification matches.

Related topics:WolvesManchester CityChelseaBrightonPortugal