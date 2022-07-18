Manchester United agree fee with Brighton for England under-23 defensive talent

Brighton announced last week that defender Maya Le Tissier will be leaving the club and it looks increasingly likely that WSL rivals Man United are her chosen destination.

The England under-23 international is one of the most promising young players in the WSL and is tipped for full international honours in the very near future.

La Tissier, 20, has been at Brighton for four seasons and has developed superbly under the guidance of former England boss Hope Powell.

Brighton and Hove Albion finished seventh in the WSL last season

It has been reported though that United have now agreed a fee – said to be in the region of £50,000 - £60,000 – with Albion for their star player.

Le Tisser was born Guernsey and helped Brighton to a seventh place finish in the WSL last term.

Last week Albion announced the signing of attacking midfielder Veatriki Sarri on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old joins after departing Birmingham City, where she spent 18 months.

“Veatriki adds good quality to our forward options,” said Powell. “In our three games against Birmingham last season I was really impressed with her, she stood out."

The Greece international scored three league goals last season for Birmingham, as well as the Blues’ Goal of the Season winner for her effort against Sunderland in the Vitality FA Cup.