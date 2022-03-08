Manchester United director John Murtough accelerates new manager search - Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Ralph Hasenhuttl odds revised

Manchester United remain a long way off challenging for the Premier League title and their derby day loss to Manchester City last Sunday highlighted the scale of the task in trying to close the gap on their neighbours and old rivals Liverpool.

Football director John Murtough is said to have accelerated the process of hiring a new manager to succeed Ralf Rangnick in the last couple of weeks.

The next decision for United will be vital and it is believed the intention is for it to be a long-term appointment.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are front-runners but the United board are also sounding out domestic options with Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and Brighton's Potter among those.

Potter is considered to be an impressive and innovative coach who has delivered stylish football on a relatively small scale budget and has developed young talent along the way.

Former Brighton boss Gus Poyet believes the lure of United would be difficult to resist, should they come knocking

"If Graham Potter is offered the Man United job then he must go," said Poyet. "Sorry Brighton, but that’s the situation.

"Does he have the kind of profile that Man United will be looking for? I’m not so sure."

1. Erik ten Hag The Ajax mastermind is 2/1 to be next in the firing line at Old Trafford Photo Sales

2. Mauricio Pochettino The highly respected former Spurs boss is at PSG and is rated at 9/4 Photo Sales

3. Brendan Rodgers Navigating his way though a tough spell at Leicester. Impressive record at Celtic and previously took Liverpool to brink of the title. 6/1. Photo Sales

4. Antonio Conte The Italian would be a popular choice but seems to have his work cut out at Spurs. 7/1. Photo Sales