Manchester United make key transfer decision on '£14m' defender ahead of Brighton

Erik ten Hag will lead Manchester United into the new Premier League season against Brighton this Sunday at Old Trafford

United’s left sided Brazil defender Alex Telles is set for a season long loan to La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Telles, who joined United for £14m from Porto in 2020, has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford and faces further competition on the left flank following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia – ten Hag’s first signing since he was appointed manager

England full back Luke Shaw and talented youngster Brandon Williams – who spent last season on loan at Norwich – also remain available to ten Hag.

Williams however has been linked with a move to Sunday’s opponents Brighton, who face a huge battle to keep hold of their left-sided player Marc Cucurella who is wanted by Chelsea and Man City.