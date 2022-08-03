Manchester United make key transfer decision on '£14m' defender ahead of Brighton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag continues to tweak his squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton at Old Trafford this Sunday

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 10:30 am
Erik ten Hag will lead Manchester United into the new Premier League season against Brighton this Sunday at Old Trafford
United’s left sided Brazil defender Alex Telles is set for a season long loan to La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Telles, who joined United for £14m from Porto in 2020, has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford and faces further competition on the left flank following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia – ten Hag’s first signing since he was appointed manager

England full back Luke Shaw and talented youngster Brandon Williams – who spent last season on loan at Norwich – also remain available to ten Hag.

Williams however has been linked with a move to Sunday’s opponents Brighton, who face a huge battle to keep hold of their left-sided player Marc Cucurella who is wanted by Chelsea and Man City.

Telles, 29, wants to to secure a move away and play regular first team football in order to nail down his place in the Brazil squad ahead of this winter’s Qatar World Cup

