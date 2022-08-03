Manchester United make key transfer decision on '£14m' defender ahead of Brighton

United’s left sided Brazil defender Alex Telles is set for a season long loan to La Liga outfit Sevilla.
Telles, who joined United for £14m from Porto in 2020, has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford and faces further competition on the left flank following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia – ten Hag’s first signing since he was appointed manager
England full back Luke Shaw and talented youngster Brandon Williams – who spent last season on loan at Norwich – also remain available to ten Hag.
Williams however has been linked with a move to Sunday’s opponents Brighton, who face a huge battle to keep hold of their left-sided player Marc Cucurella who is wanted by Chelsea and Man City.
Telles, 29, wants to to secure a move away and play regular first team football in order to nail down his place in the Brazil squad ahead of this winter’s Qatar World Cup