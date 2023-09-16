Manchester United’s month went from bad to worse as in-form Brighton continued their recent dominance against the Old Trafford club.

Goals from United’s former striker Danny Welbeck, familiar foe Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro secured the three points for Albion – who are the Premier League’s top scorers with 15 goals so far this season.

Despite fielding a team worth £17m – with a number of key players missing – Albion outclassed a team full of expensive talent, who are desperately out of form and numerous off-field issues to contend with.

United actually made a confident start to the game, flying out of the blocks but fell behind in the 20th minute. Danny Welbeck played the ball wide to Simon Adingra and ran into the box, with Adingra’s low cross cleverly dummied by Adam Lallana before the United academy graduate struck.

Lively Marcus Rashford saw a shot deflected on to the woodwork as United sought a leveller that they thought had found in the 40th minute. Rashford cut the ball back for full debutant Rasmus Hojlund to steer home what would have been his first for the club – only for the VAR to rule the ball had gone out of play after a long delay.

United looked suspect defensively, with little midfield protection – despite having both Casemiro and Scott McTominay on the pitch.

Gross took advantage of some statuesque defending to dance into the box and double their hosts lead. It was the first time Man United have conceded more than one in four successive league games for the first time since 1979.

The misery was compounded when substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0, sending dozens of home fans out the exit door. They would have missed a small consolation – when youngster Hannibal Mejbri marked a rare appearance with a superb goal from distance as Albion switched off.

They were unable to mount a miraculous come-back, with a second consecutive defeat leaving them 12th in the table. Here’s how we rated the players:

Onana - 5: No chance with Brighton's first two goals. Could have done better with the third, which he got a hand to. Incredible save to deny Ansu Fati a debut goal

Diogo Dalot - 7: Did well in a tough battle against Mitoma. Great tackle on Lamptey. Lovely skill to beat Mitoma and played perfect pass to Rashford. Important interception. One of United’s better performers

Victor Lindelöf - 4: Poor. Made fans nervous early on when he played a loose ball back to Onana. Couldn’t cope with Albion’s movement in forward areas

Lisandro Martínez - 4: Doesn’t look the same without Varane alongside him. Beaten far too easily for the second goal

Sergio Reguilón - 6: Made a very good start to the game and showed plenty of endeavour. Great pace to get back and tackle Adingra before United went up the other end and had a goal disallowed. Good run and cross headed clear by Dunk. His eagerness to go forward was exposed in moments by Albion

Casemiro - 4: Some nice passing and tackling but sloppy in moments and slow to react. Not the same player he was last year

Scott McTominay - 4: A key man for Scotland – and can’t stop scoring for his country – but offered very little with some wayward passing.

Bruno Fernandes - 5: Started the game well, full of confidence after his exploits for Portugal. Booked for tackle from behind on Dahoud. No impact in the second half

Christian Eriksen - 5: Superb bit of skill to beat Dahoud early on. Some sloppy passing came into his game and wasted set piece opportunities. His impact was limited

Marcus Rashford - 7: Worked his socks off and so unlucky not to score or at least have an assist to his name after VAR intervened. Looked very sharp but was wasteful throughout the game. Could have looked for a pass to Hojlund instead of shooting every time he had a sight of goal

Rasmus Hojlund - 7: The fans were furious when he was substituted. He looked the most likely player to score and was desperately unlucky not have a goal on his full debut after being denied by VAR. It was a nice finish by the 20-year-old, who put himself about well and linked up nicely with Rashford.

Subs:

Anthony Martial – 4: Limited impact off the bench. Sadly hasn’t reached the potential he showed in his early United days

Hannibal Mejbri – 7: Scored his first goal in fine style but would have wanted it to be in better circumstances. Booked for foul on Ferguson

Alejandro Garnacho – N/A: Very little time to impress but ran into trouble when he got the ball

Facundo Pellistri – N/A