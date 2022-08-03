Manchester United vs Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Albion finished an impressive ninth last season and will be looking for a strong start for the season opener at Old Trafford.

Graham Potter's men have enjoyed a mostly successful pre-season but face a stern challenge against Erik ten Hag's refreshed team.

United played well in pre-season on their tour of Thailand and Australia, with attackers Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho all looking sharp.

Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard scored against Manchester United last term and has been razor sharp for Albion in pre-season

Brighton lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma in the transfer window, as the Mali international left in a £30m deal to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

The Seagulls also face losing their player of the year Marc Cucurella, who continues to be linked with a £50m move to Chelsea or Man City.

Team news

Christian Eriksen could be in line to make his Man United debut after his switch to Old Trafford from Brentford.

Ronaldo is not expected to feature having missed the majority of pre-season with personal issues and also stating that he wanted a move away.

Left back Alex Telles is expected to depart on a season loan to Seville before Sunday’s kick-off.

Albion ace Marc Cucurella is not likely to feature for Brighton as he closes in on a move to Chelsea. Midfielder Jakub Moder remains injured with a long-term ACL issue as Potter has a near fully-fit squad to chose from. Striker Danny Welbeck is in line to start against his former club.

Last season

Man United beat Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Lewis Dunk was sent off for Albion.

At the Amex however, Brighton produced one of their best ever top flight performances as they thumped United 4-0. Moises Caicedo, Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leo Trossard did the damage.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7 at 2pm

Is the match live on TV?

Yes. The match will be broadcast live on Skysports. Highlights will be shown on BBC1 in Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm.

