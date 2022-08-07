Manchester United vs Brighton: When is Erik ten Hag's team playing today, is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon – plus team news

Much of Erik ten Hag's first pre-season at Manchester United has been around the future of his star striker Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag will taste the Premier League for the first time today as the new United boss takes on Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ten Hag’s introduction to life at Man United has been dominated by the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It has been a distraction for the former Ajax boss as Ronaldo missed large chunks of the pre-season, increasing speculation he wants to leave.

However, Ronaldo’s chances of being involved against Brighton were increased with the hamstring injury picked up by fellow striker Anthony Martial.

The France forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, has looked lively when deployed in the heart of attack during pre-season.

Brighton will hope to improve on their impressive ninth place finish last season but will have to do so without the talents of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella.

Bissouma joined Tottenham earlier this window for £30m, while Cucurella left on Thursday in a £60m deal to Chelsea. It’s a huge loss for Potter.

Team news

Christian Eriksen could be in line to make his Man United debut after his switch to Old Trafford from Brentford.

Ronaldo may feature despite missing the majority of pre-season but Left back Alex Telles departed on a season loan to Seville before Sunday’s kick-off.

Albion ace Cucurella completed his move to Chelsea. Midfielder Jakub Moder remains injured with a long-term ACL issue as Potter has a near fully-fit squad to chose from. Striker Danny Welbeck is in line to start against his former club and new loan arrival Levi Colwill from Chelsea could make his debut.

Kick-off time?

The start time at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7 is 2pm

TV schedule?

Manchester Uniyed vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Skysports. Highlights are on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm – BBC1.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies. Fourth official: Michael Salisbury. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.

Last season

Man United beat Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford. Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were on target as Lewis Dunk was sent off for Albion.