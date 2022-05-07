Marc Cucurella gives his reason for tearful celebration during Manchester United victory

Cucurella was once again in superb form and netted his first goal for the club during the comprehensive win.

Rampant Brighton bullied their stunned opponents from the outset en route to their biggest top-flight win in their 356th match at this level.

The emphatic success – in front of a boisterous record Amex Stadium crowd of 31,637 – was a first victory in nine games on home soil, dating back to Boxing Day, to boost their hopes of a top-half finish.

"It sounds unbelievable," said Cucurella who looks certain to the land the player of the year award at Brighton

"It is great for the team and we played really well and scored many goals.

"I'm really happy because the team has worked all season. We had six games where we lose, so this is a present for the fans."

The Spaniard has made quite the impact on the south coast since his £15m summer arrival from Getafe.

He has been a virtual ever present in the team since joining but admits adapting to a new country and the Premier League has not always been easy.

"It was a good moment for my first goal. This summer me and my family we have had our bad moments. To come here is difficult, a new country a new league and a new language.

"Now this is a good moment for me and my family and we stay together in this moment."

Goals from Moises Caicedo, Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard sealed the victory but the manner of the play also impressed.

The third goal in particular was fine build-up play which started from goalkeeper Rob Sanchez.

Cucurella said: "It is true we like to play football, we use the keeper for the build up and this is a great goal.

"We work on these movements in training and today with this movement we score so happy with the work of the team."

Skipper Lewis Dunk also praised the contribution of his Spanish teammate and said he has adapted to the Premier League with ease.

"He has made the Premier League look too easy," Dunk joked.

"From day one to now. To come to a new country and perform at the consistent level he has, it has been outstanding and a pleasure to play with."

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter hailed the exceptional result as one of the best of his career.

“It’s absolutely up there because we’ve had to suffer a little bit at home to say the least in terms of giving our supporters more happy memories and moments,” said Potter, whose side also hit a post through Alexis Mac Allister.

“But I think we made up for it today in some ways.

“Football is about winning but it’s also about parents bringing kids to the game and having a moment together and remembering the occasion and celebrating the victory and I think that’s what was special today.