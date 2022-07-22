Marc Cucurella representative drops major transfer hint as Manchester City plot fresh bid

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella is wanted by Premier League champions Manchester City

Brighton rejected Manchester City's opening bid of £30m for Brighton's player of year earlier this week.

City are expected to return with an improved offer but Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is under no pressure to sell a star player, who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.

Cucurella joined the Seagulls late in last summer's transfer window for £15.4m from La Laiga outfit Getafe.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old versatile former Barcelona youth player and is keen to add a left-sided specialist to his squad after Oleksandr Zinchenko's £30m move to Arsenal.

One of Cucurella's representatives, Aleix Piqué, added further fuel to the speculation this morning on social media.