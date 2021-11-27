Marcelo Bielsa's blunt response to last season's double defeats to Brighton and what he found out about Graham Potter

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds suffered two defeats to Graham Potter's team last season

Brighton enjoyed to two victories against Leeds last term as they won 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to a solitary strike from Albion striker Neal Maupay.

Graham Potter' s team then got the better of the Whites once more last May when goals from Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck sealed an impressive 2-0 triumph.

Both were sweet victories for Albion and their fans as the two clubs developed a healthy rivalry following last season's transfer saga over Ben White.

White had enjoyed a highly successful spell on loan at Leeds and Bielsa was keen to sign the defender. Brighton rebuffed three offers in excess of £20m and White went on to thrive for Brighton in the Premier League and played a key role in both of Albion's wins against Leeds.

White has since departed to Arsenal in a £50m deal but Brighton have still enjoyed a solid start to this season. Potter's men have struggled for wins of late but are ninth in the table and six points above Leeds who are two points above the drop zone.

Leeds however showed signs of improvement despite losing 2-1 at Spurs last weekend and Bielsa's men will be determined put on a show at the Amex.

“They [Brighton] are a team that is flexible in the way that they line up and they play players in different positions, they do this very naturally and efficiently," said the Leeds boss

On learning from last season’s games against Brighton, Bielsa gave a blunt response: “They are referential but that’s about it because every game is new.”

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Raphinha and Rodrigo, who both missed last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Raphinha has recovered from illness and Rodrigo is back in contention after a foot injury, while Jamie Shackleton is also available after missing the last two matches.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Robin Koch and Luke Ayling (both knee) remain unavailable for first-team action, although the latter is closing in on his return after surgery and could appear for the under-23s on Monday.

Potter will welcome back goalkeeper Rob Sanchez following his suspension and midfielder Enock Mwepu returns having recovered from a hip injury.

The Albion head coach is proud of Albion's wins against Leeds last term but expects a stern test test today.

"They've suffered a little bit with injuries, which can disrupt, of course, your team," said Potter. "They missed some key players last time against Tottenham but even then they played really well first half.

"I was at the game and really impressed with how they went about the game. But you look at the front four - when they’re all fit it's four from five – Bamford, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison and Dan James.

"So that's five dangerous players. And obviously Marcelo has done an amazing job there – it’s fantastic how they play, how clear they are with what they try and do, they want to perfect what try to do and I have huge respect for Leeds United.

Of Brighton's win over Leeds at the Amex in May, Potter added: "Some days in football you have a good day and the opponent doesn't - they missed a couple of players, if we're going to be fair to them.

"Goals can help you in a game – we scored at a good time, relatively early. Danny scores at the end to finish it off but, until then, it's still one nil and quite tight. But that was one of our good performances in that season, there’s no denying that.