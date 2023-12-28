BREAKING

Mark Lawrenson makes Brighton and Tottenham prediction amid Harry Kane and Ange Postecoglou point

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a high-scoring draw when Brighton host Tottenham on Thursday night.
By Richie Mills
Published 28th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur

Albion have just one win in their last five Premier League matches whereas Spurs have picked up three straight victories to rise to fourth in the table.

The Seagulls are nine points and five places back in ninth, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men in need of a win to keep in touch with the division’s top sides.

Now, former Brighton defender Lawrenson, who praised the north London club for how they have managed without star striker Harry Kane and how manager Ange Postecoglou has got his team playing, has predicted a 2-2 draw at the Amex.

Lawrenson said: “This is two very good footballing teams. It will be a good match, this, and I think everybody should be made to watch Spurs play because that’s what football’s all about!

"They’ve done fab when you think about the injuries and Harry Kane leaving about a week before the season started. Ange Postecoglou doesn’t moan about anything, they just attack and attack. I fancy a high-scoring draw and a good, open game of football.”

