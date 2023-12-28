Mark Lawrenson makes Brighton and Tottenham prediction amid Harry Kane and Ange Postecoglou point

Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur

Albion have just one win in their last five Premier League matches whereas Spurs have picked up three straight victories to rise to fourth in the table.

The Seagulls are nine points and five places back in ninth, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men in need of a win to keep in touch with the division’s top sides.

Now, former Brighton defender Lawrenson, who praised the north London club for how they have managed without star striker Harry Kane and how manager Ange Postecoglou has got his team playing, has predicted a 2-2 draw at the Amex.

Lawrenson said: “This is two very good footballing teams. It will be a good match, this, and I think everybody should be made to watch Spurs play because that’s what football’s all about!