Mark Lawrenson questions Lewis Dunk role as Fabian Hurzeler admits defensive concerns

Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Mark Lawrenson believes Fabian Hurzeler’s tactics are not a great match for skipper Lewis Dunk.

Brighton, who travel to Newcastle this Saturday, have shipped 10 goals from seven matches so far this term and much has been made of the Hurzeler’s high defensive line.

Lawrenson, speaking to Paddy Power, said: “I’m worried that because they play with such a high defensive line, that the clever teams will undo them. I know it’s early doors for Fabian Hürzeler, but he just needs to keep getting wins under his belt, whilst he’s telling people how he’s going to play.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk prepares for this Saturday's Premier League clash at Newcastle

“Although we all know how good of a player Lewis Dunk has been for the club, I’m wondering if he wants to be playing by the halfway line as he’s not the quickest.”

The former Albion man added: “For Brighton this season, they must finish in the top 10 of the Premier League. They’ve rode their luck a bit, but had that great comeback win against Tottenham in their last game.”

The goals conceded is a concern for Hurzeler and the German admitted it has to change quickly. “It must settle down if we want to be successful. I always say – although it's an old fashioned sentence – but I'm convinced that the defence wins championships. It starts with the striker, it ends with the goalkeeper, but it's always a togetherness.

“I know there's a big quality, individual quality in other teams. We faced Chelsea, we faced Tottenham with big individual quality, but we will face the same individual quality now against Newcastle.

“It’s all clear that everyone has a responsibility to defend. If you have this mindset, I think that the first step is done. But then we have to behave tactically in the right way.”