Marseille 2-2 Brighton - Player ratings: 8 for 'superb' Albion star who sparked stirring comeback; trio get 5s, 6s for duo who recovered from horror moments
Quickfire goals from Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout in the first-half left Albion with work to do but the visitors were much-improved after the break.
Pascal Gross – who was making his return from injury – got one back before Joao Pedro scored his third goal of the European campaign with his third penalty on the 88th minute.
Albion remain bottom of Group B after two games but are just one-point behind second-placed Marseille, and three behind Athens, who drew 1-1 against Ajax.
The Seagulls looked sluggish early on, seemingly still suffering from the effects of the 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa and dealing with an unfamiliar intense atmosphere in France.
The defenders were too static as former Newcastle defender Mbemba opened the scoring after 19 minutes. The hosts added a second just a minute later after a huge mistake by skipper Lewis Dunk was punished by Veretout. Jason Steele could have done more to keep the ball out.
Brighton responded well and they though they had a penalty after the referee was told to check for a handball. He appeared to point to the spot after watching several replays but no penalty was forthcoming – much to the confusion of fans in the stadium and watching at home.
The visitors kept up the pressure and should have scored before half-time.
They continued where they left off after the break and got the goal they deserved. It was the returning Pascal Gross who found the net from Kaoru Mitoma's pass after great work by Tarqi Lamptey.
Marseille had lost the momentum and control of the game and it seemed a matter of time before Brighton would find an equaliser.
They had to wait until the 88th minute when Pedro gave his nerve once again to send the keeper the wrong way from the spot. It was Lamptey who won the penalty after a great burst into the box.
