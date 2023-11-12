'Massive experience' - Life-long Brighton and Hove Albion fan describes his trip to Amsterdam for Europa League game against Ajaz
and live on Freeview channel 276
Enthusing about his latest Albion adventure, Graham told the County Times: “Eight of us, including my son, flew from London City Airport and there were about 50 Albion fans staying in our hotel. I was weaned at the Goldstone, where my dad was a permanent fixture and went to see the earlier game at Marseille.
"I’ve also been on Albion pre-season tours abroad but it was a massive experience to be at the huge Johan Cruijff Arena to see us beat Ajax, such a historic club. We had three days over there, making the most of it, and it was total enjoyment with absolutely no trouble at all, a real pleasure.
"Incredibly, it was estimated that 3,000 ticketless Albion fans made the trip just to be part of the amazing atmosphere. Amsterdam is a wonderful city and after the game hordes of Albion fans ended up singing to each other across one of the canals. Like Albion, It was unbeatable, and at the end of the month I’m off to Athens to see Albion in European action again, in the AEK match – can’t wait ! “