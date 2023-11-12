Local football stalwart Graham Shergold, a lifelong Brighton and Hove Albion fan, spread his wings again – this time jetting off to Amsterdam to see Albion complete the double against mighty Ajax, four-time European Champions.

Enthusing about his latest Albion adventure, Graham told the County Times: “Eight of us, including my son, flew from London City Airport and there were about 50 Albion fans staying in our hotel. I was weaned at the Goldstone, where my dad was a permanent fixture and went to see the earlier game at Marseille.

"I’ve also been on Albion pre-season tours abroad but it was a massive experience to be at the huge Johan Cruijff Arena to see us beat Ajax, such a historic club. We had three days over there, making the most of it, and it was total enjoyment with absolutely no trouble at all, a real pleasure.

