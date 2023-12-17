'Maybe Jason Steele can play full back' - Roberto De Zerbi gives concerning update on Joel Veltman injury
The Dutch defender has remained fit all season but has now been added to an injury list, which includes fellow full-backs Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey.
Veltman was substituted with a knee injury during the first-half against Arsenal – and was replaced by Jack Hinshelwood.
"It's an important problem,” De Zerbi, when asked for an update on Veltman.
"We have to find the solution. Maybe Jason [Steele] can play full back.”
De Zerbi had no complaints with the result at the Emirates after a dominant Arsenal performance.
“Arsenal played much better than us,” he said. “They deserved to win the game. We suffered a lot.
"They are one of the best teams in the league.
“I am really proud for the performance of my players. We suffered with the right attitude, right mentality.
“After that, we could score – Pascal [Gross] and Jack Hinselwood could score. But the result would not have been fair. They were much better than us.”
De Zerbi was in no mood to make excuses for the defeat – despite having two fewer days to prepare after playing in the Europa League on Thursday night. Arsenal, meanwhile, made multiple changes for their Champions League group game at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.
De Zerbi said: "I don't like speaking about problems or about injuries.
"We want to transform the problems into possibilities to become better. It's not a secret we are playing with a lot of injuries. We played with the right attitude and right mentality.”