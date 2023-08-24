Brighton and Hove Albion's talented young midfielder is set to seal a loan switch to Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship outfit appear to have won the race for the Ireland under-21 international playmaker who also had offers from Germany and Holland.

Moran, 19, joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in 2020 and progressed through the ranks at the Brighton academy.

The Dubliner has previously featured for Brighton in the Carabao Cup and made his Premier League debut for the club last season as a second half substitute in a 4-1 win at Everton in January.

Italian football journalist Romano posted: "Excl: highly rated Brighton & Ireland U21 forward Andrew Moran set for Blackburn Rovers loan move #BHAFC Medical booked on Friday.