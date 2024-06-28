'Medical booked' – Fabrizio Romano reveals Brighton's first major summer agreement is in final stages but Chelsea poised
Brighton and Hove Albion are battling with Chelsea to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
The Seagulls have held a long-standing interest in Dewsbury-Hall and tried to sign him last January for £25m.
The 25-year-old was excellent for Leicester last season as the club sealed promotion to the Premier League. Dewsbury-Hall, who is contracted to Leicester until June 2027, scored 12 goals last term in the Championship with 14 assists.
Dewsbury-Hall is valued at around £35m but Brighton are also prepared to offer their Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder as a part-exchange.
Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Jakub Moder already completed first part of medical for Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, in Brighton with medical also scheduled. Leicester City would receive compensation fee in excess of £25m. Chelsea called for KDH and deciding about possible bid to Leicester.”
Albion are keen to boost their midfield for their new manager Fabian Hurzeler. It proved a problem position or Brighton last term following last year’s exits of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls also lost veteran midfielder Adam Lallana earlier this summer as the former Liverpool man turned down a new deal for family reasons. He has since signed for newly-promoted Southampton.
Midfielder Steven Alzate, who spent the last two seasons on loan in Belgium, was also released while the future of Germany international Pascal Gross remains uncertain. Gross, 33, continues to ponder a new contract with Brighton amid interest from Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.
Dewsbury-Hall would be a fine addition for Albion but Chelsea is huge temptation for the player – especially as his boss at Leicester last season, Enzo Maresca, is now in charge at Stamford Bridge. Dewsbury-Hall previously stated Maresca is an “unbelievable manager.”
