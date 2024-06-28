Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are battling with Chelsea to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Seagulls have held a long-standing interest in Dewsbury-Hall and tried to sign him last January for £25m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old was excellent for Leicester last season as the club sealed promotion to the Premier League. Dewsbury-Hall, who is contracted to Leicester until June 2027, scored 12 goals last term in the Championship with 14 assists.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City is wanted by Brighton and Chelsea

Dewsbury-Hall is valued at around £35m but Brighton are also prepared to offer their Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder as a part-exchange.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Jakub Moder already completed first part of medical for Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, in Brighton with medical also scheduled. Leicester City would receive compensation fee in excess of £25m. Chelsea called for KDH and deciding about possible bid to Leicester.”

Albion are keen to boost their midfield for their new manager Fabian Hurzeler. It proved a problem position or Brighton last term following last year’s exits of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls also lost veteran midfielder Adam Lallana earlier this summer as the former Liverpool man turned down a new deal for family reasons. He has since signed for newly-promoted Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Steven Alzate, who spent the last two seasons on loan in Belgium, was also released while the future of Germany international Pascal Gross remains uncertain. Gross, 33, continues to ponder a new contract with Brighton amid interest from Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.