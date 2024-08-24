'Medical' - Brighton confirm latest transfer decision amid £25m link to Man United target
Brighton’s talented young left sided player Valentin Barco has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan.
Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Valentin made good progress with us last season and this is a great opportunity for him to go and get experience and minutes with one of the top clubs in Spain in a very competitive environment. We wish him well and I look forward to seeing how he progresses during the season.”
The 20-year-old midfielder joined Albion in January 2024 from Boca Juniors for around £8m, having made 35 first-team appearances for the Argentinian club.
He made his Premier League debut in March against Liverpool and went on to make seven appearances in all competitions last season. He also gained his first Argentina cap earlier this year against El Salvador.
Technical director David Weir added, “Sevilla is a fantastic club for Valentin to go and further his development. He made a great impression last season in the Premier League and La Liga is another top league where he can continue to learn.
“Our pathway development manager, Gordon Greer will closely follow his progress throughout the season.”
The loan move could help pave the way for Albion to sign Turkey international left back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce for around £25m.
The 24-year-old defender, who has made more than 200 appearances for the Turkish club, is keen to join to Brighton and the club have reluctantly given Kadioglu permission to meet Brighton in an attempt to complete the transfer.
“Our player Ferdi Kadioglu will travel to England with permission from our club to advance transfer negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion FC, one of the Premier League teams, and to undergo a medical check-up,” the statement from Fenerbahce read.
Kadioglu has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United – Albion’s opponents at the Amex Stadium today – as Erik ten Hags seeks cover for the injured Luke Shaw.
