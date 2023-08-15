BREAKING
'Medical' - Chelsea agree major fee with Liverpool target as double deal nears completion

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53.5million to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton
By Derren Howard
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:01 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 22:03 BST

The midfielder made it known to his club on Monday that he favoured a move to Stamford Bridge over Liverpool, who had had a similar bid accepted, with a deal having been reached on Tuesday night for him to join the west London club.

Lavia will now undergo a medical in advance of becoming the eighth first-team signing the club have made this summer.

He made 29 Premier League appearances last season in what was his debut top-flight campaign, after joining Saints from Manchester City last summer.

It is also understood that the club have agreed to pay Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise’s £35m release clause, paving the way for the France Under-21 international to join Lavia at Stamford Bridge.

It takes Chelsea’s spending this week to over £200m following the British record capture of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo for a potential £115m on Monday.

