Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly completed the signing of Sweden midfield talent Yasin Ayari

The Seagulls have been tracking the 19-year-old talent throughout the January transfer window and have now made their decisive move, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The deal arrives as Brighton face an almighty battle to keep their star midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea. Brighton have already rejected three offers for 21-year-old midfielder this window. Firstly Chelsea came in low with a £50m offer and Arsenal followed that with a £60m bid, which was also rebuffed. The Gunners are keen to bolster their midfield and returned with a second offer today – thought to be in the region of £70m – which was also rejected.

Brighton are determined to keep Caicedo and do not view Ayari as a replacement for the Ecuador international. Ayari, who is said to have arrived for just under £6m, is part of the club’s plan to strengthen the midfield area as Alexis Mac Allister and Caicedo are both expected to leave this summer. Brighton have also lost the services of Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire earlier this year with a heart condition. Poland international Jakub Moder has also been out long-term with an ACL issue and is only now just starting to ease his way back.

Ayari has two Sweden caps to his name and played 24 times in the Swedish top flight last season. He scored four goals from midfield with two assists and is said to be one of the most promising young midfielders across Europe. A number of Serie A clubs were said to tracking him but it seems Albion have landed their man.