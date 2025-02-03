'Medical done' - Shock £22m Brighton transfer gets deadline day go-ahead amid West Ham agreement
Brighton are close to confirming the £22m signing for striker Stefanos Tzimas from Nurberg.
The 19-year-old has impressed in the German second tier this season with 10 goals and two assists from 17 appearances.
Tzimas is currently on loan at Nurberg from Greek side PAOK, but importantly they have a buy option which is said to be worth £15million.
The German club will activate that clause for the Greece youth international, which will allow him to join Brighton in the summer after his loan expires.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Brighton are set to announce Stefanos Tzimas as new signing as revealed yesterday. £22m transfer fee agreed and deal valid from July as he’s staying on loan at Nurberg. Medical already done.”
Meanwhile, Brighton are expected to confirm Evan Ferguson’s loan to West Ham for the remainder of the season.
Ferguson has made just two Premier League starts for Brighton this term and wants regular first team football with the Hammers.
He has passed his medical and will reunite with former Brighton manager Graham Potter. Ferguson is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029.