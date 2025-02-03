All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are close to confirming the £22m signing for striker Stefanos Tzimas from Nurberg.

The 19-year-old has impressed in the German second tier this season with 10 goals and two assists from 17 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tzimas is currently on loan at Nurberg from Greek side PAOK, but importantly they have a buy option which is said to be worth £15million.

Stefanos Tzimas of Nuernberg is set to join Brighton this summer

The German club will activate that clause for the Greece youth international, which will allow him to join Brighton in the summer after his loan expires.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Brighton are set to announce Stefanos Tzimas as new signing as revealed yesterday. £22m transfer fee agreed and deal valid from July as he’s staying on loan at Nurberg. Medical already done.”

Meanwhile, Brighton are expected to confirm Evan Ferguson’s loan to West Ham for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has made just two Premier League starts for Brighton this term and wants regular first team football with the Hammers.

He has passed his medical and will reunite with former Brighton manager Graham Potter. Ferguson is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029.