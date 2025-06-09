'Medical' - Fabrizio Romano provides Brighton transfer update for giant defender and Bournemouth target

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton are set bolster their defence with the arrival of Italian ace Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona.

The Seagulls have been chasing the 21-year-old who has impressed in Serie A this season with the Italian club.

Coppola made 34 appearances with two goals in the Italian top flight this term and also made his debut for Italy in their 3-0 World Cup qualifier loss to Norway last Saturday. It was defeat that saw Luciano Spalletti resign as head coach.

Diego Coppola of Hellas Verona is close to agreeing a deal with Brighton

Brighton have had problems at centre back this term with fitness and form issues for Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, while Igor Julio missed a large chunk of the campaign with a hamstring problem.

A deal of around £10m is now in place and the player is said to be keen on a move to the Amex Stadium – despite late interest from Albion’s Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “EXCL: Brighton agree deal to sign Diego Coppola as new centre back, here we go!

“€10m plus add-ons to Hellas Verona for Italian defender, waiting for medical and contract signing next.

“Coppola has agreed to the move, deal in place as first revealed in May.”

Why Brighton need a centre back

Brighton conceded 59 goals last season – with only West Ham, Wolves, Tottenham and the three relegated clubs of Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester – conceding more.

Tactics, injuries, loss of form and an inexperienced midfield partnership were among the reasons for that but the signing of Coppola should provide a major boost for next season.

Dunk, 33, and Webster, 30, both suffered with injuries last term. Skipper Dunk struggled with calf and rib issues while Webster’s injury record over the past two seasons has been a concern.

Webster – who signed for Brighton for around £20m from Bristol City in 2019 – did however perform well in the later half of last season. He has been praised by head coach Fabian Hurzeler for his leadership qualities but whether the arrival of Coppola puts his place in doubt remains to be seen.

Brighton also have Brazilian defender Igor returning to fitness after his hamstring injury and Erin Cashin, who joined for around £8m from Derby County last January. French defender Olivier Boscagli is also set join this July on a free transfer after six seasons with PSV Eindhoven.

Verdict

Coppola looks a typical Brighton signing and £10m could prove to be shrewd business for the 21-year-old Italy international.

Brighton need a player for the future who is capable of building a reliable partnership with Brighton’s player of the season and most reliable defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Dunk still has plenty to offer but his minutes will be managed next season with Boscagli and Coppola now both pushing for minutes. What happens with Igor and Webster in the coming weeks is worth keeping an eye on.