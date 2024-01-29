'Medical scheduled'- Surprise loan move takes Brighton transfer to the next level amid Newcastle admission

Stefano Sensi of FC Internazionale is set to join Leicester City this week

Brighton and Hove Albion will push ahead with talks to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this week.

The Seagulls are keen to add a midfielder for the second half of the season and Dewsbury-Hall emerged last week as their No 1 target.

Brighton have reportedly started bidding at around £20m and Leicester are holding out for £30m.

The chances of completing a deal may have increased today as Leicester are set to bring in a midfielder from Inter Milan – who could help ease the pain of losing Dewsbury-Hall.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Leicester City will complete deal to sign Stefano Sensi from Inter today.

“Loan for guaranteed €500k immediately plus mandatory buy option in excess of €2m in case of Premier League promotion.

"Medical/travel to be scheduled as soon as the documents will be ready."

Sensi joining the promotion-chasing Foxes could allow Dewsbury-Hall to join Brighton before the transfer window closes this Thursday.

Arsenal and Newcastle have previously registered interest in signing the 25-year-old Leicester man but Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted today that players will have to leave in order to bring fresh faces in.

"Probably what we won't do is bringing a player in without losing a player the other way. I think that's impossible," Howe said.

Dewsbury Hall has nine goals and nine assists this term and would be a next level signing for Brighton, who rarely pay significant transfer fees in January. The Seagulls are seventh in the Premier League, are into the knockout stages of the Europa League and last Saturday’s 5-2 win at Sheffield United saw them through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.