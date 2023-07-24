'Medical this week' - Brighton-linked £20m ace to seal transfer to Premier League rivals

Brighton look set to miss out on defensive transfer target Calvin Bassey.

The Ajax and former Rangers man is keen to move to the Premier League and is putting the final touches on his transfer to Fulham.

Brighton were tracking the 23-year-old left sided defender but have since switched their attention to Igor Julio and have agreed a fee with Fiorentina for the Brazilian.

Fulham are believed to be paying Ajax around £18m for Bassey, who joined the Dutch giants from Rangers last summer for £20m.

Ex Rangers player Calvin Bassey looks set to seal a move to the Premier League with Fulham

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Understand Fulham have decided to go for just one left footed CB between Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu despite talks for both #FulhamFC. Negotiations are very advanced with Bassey; club now hoping for medical tests this week. Salisu deal on but AS Monaco also keen."

Brighton meanwhile will hope to conclude the signing of Igor later this week.

"Igor is a good player," said Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi. "He has the right quality, the right characteristics to play in the Premier League.

