NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

‘Medical tomorrow’ - Move for ex-Sheffield United ace confirmed following Brighton transfer update

Brighton winger Reda Khadra is on the cusp of sealing a move to Ligue1 side Reims.
By Derren Howard
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST

Khadra, 22, is a talented attacker who has shown glimpses of his potential while on loan at Blackburn, Sheffield United and Birmingham City. The German under-21 international had few chances to shine in the first team at Brighton, having joined them from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

His permanent move to Ligue1 is expected to be announced this week, where he will team up with manager Will Still, the English-Belgian boss who guided the club to a 12th place finish in the French top flight last term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Competition for attacking places at Brighton is fierce, with the likes of Evan Ferguson, Dann Welbeck, Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte all vying for minutes. The move to Reims will give Khadra a chance to kick-start his career and fulfil his potential as he puts the final touches on a four-year deal.

Most Popular
Brighton attacker Reda Khadra looks to be on the move after loan spells at Blackburn, Sheffield United and Birmingham CityBrighton attacker Reda Khadra looks to be on the move after loan spells at Blackburn, Sheffield United and Birmingham City
Brighton attacker Reda Khadra looks to be on the move after loan spells at Blackburn, Sheffield United and Birmingham City

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano Posted: "Excl: Brighton’s Reda Khadra will leave to join Ligue1 side Reims on a permanent transfer, here we go #BHAFC

"Khadra has agreed terms on 4 year deal, bid accepted by Brighton — understand medical tests will take place tomorrow."

Related topics:BrightonSheffield UnitedBirmingham CityBlackburn