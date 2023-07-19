‘Medical tomorrow’ - Move for ex-Sheffield United ace confirmed following Brighton transfer update

Khadra, 22, is a talented attacker who has shown glimpses of his potential while on loan at Blackburn, Sheffield United and Birmingham City. The German under-21 international had few chances to shine in the first team at Brighton, having joined them from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.
His permanent move to Ligue1 is expected to be announced this week, where he will team up with manager Will Still, the English-Belgian boss who guided the club to a 12th place finish in the French top flight last term.
Competition for attacking places at Brighton is fierce, with the likes of Evan Ferguson, Dann Welbeck, Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte all vying for minutes. The move to Reims will give Khadra a chance to kick-start his career and fulfil his potential as he puts the final touches on a four-year deal.
Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano Posted: "Excl: Brighton’s Reda Khadra will leave to join Ligue1 side Reims on a permanent transfer, here we go #BHAFC
"Khadra has agreed terms on 4 year deal, bid accepted by Brighton — understand medical tests will take place tomorrow."