'Meet him and beat him' – Fabian Hurzeler makes new Pep Guardiola claim after surprise admission

Fabian Hurzeler on Pep Guardiola’s influence as a coach

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is looking forward to meeting Pep Guardiola for the first time as the Seagulls welcome Manchester City to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton, who are eighth in the Premier League, catch Manchester City amid a rare run of poor form as they arrive on the back of three consecutive defeats.

Hurzeler, 31, is keen to add to City woes as he pits his wits against "the best in the world" for the first time in his career.

"No, so it will be the first time," said the German when asked if he'd met Guardiola previously.

"I will meet him on Saturday and of course I'm looking forward to meeting him because he's one of the best managers in the world.

"His achievements are impressive, but it's not a game between me and him. It's a football game for Brighton & Hove Albion and we want to win this football game. It's nice to meet him, but it would be much nicer to meet him and to beat him."

Although their paths never crossed, there is a link between the two as Guardiola was in charge at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016 while Hurzeler was a young player with Bayern Munich's second team.

Hurzeler said: "So of course I followed him because he was also coach of the club I played for for a long time, of Bayern Munich.

“I saw him coaching, I saw his achievements in Germany already. He had a big impact in Germany. That's why he's a role model. But you always have to go your own way and you always have to keep pushing your own style of play.

“You always need to try to push your own style of play and you can't copy anyone else. If you want to copy someone you’re always one step behind."