Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a tough task ahead of the Premier League clash at Manchester City

City are looking to fire back from a rare loss last weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to their rivals Liverpool. Facing City at The Etihad is one of the most difficult assignments in world football – and Albion’s task was potentially made even more tricky by last week’s defeat for Pep Guardiola’s team.

City will be determined to bounce back in style and claw back some ground on league leaders Arsenal.

Brighton are still seeking their first win under the new boss De Zerbi who has recorded two draws and two defeats since taking over from Graham Potter last month.

BBC pundit Sutton feels Albion could be in serious trouble. “Manchester City are too good not to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Liverpool,” Sutton wrote in his BBC predictions column. “They have got a bit of a point to prove after that performance.

“Brighton are still without a win in four games under Roberto de Zerbi, which is starting to become a concern.

“The Seagulls took the game to Liverpool when they went to Anfield and drew 3-3. They will probably try to do that against City too, but things could get a bit messy for them.” Sutton's prediction: 5-1.

Team news

John Stones is hoping to prove his fitness before champions Manchester City host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England defender has missed City’s last five games after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty last month.

Right-back Kyle Walker (abdominal) and midfielder Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain on the sidelines after recent operations.

Brighton will check on centre-back Levi Colwill as head coach Roberto De Zerbi also looks to manage fatigue within the squad.

Colwill did not feature in the match squad for the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

