Michael Owen makes 'alarming' prediction for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa at Brighton

Both teams will go into the match with a huge point to prove. Brighton were comfortably beaten 3-0 last Saturday by Burnley, while Aston Villa have lost their last two against Newcastle and Watford.

Brighton will be without Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter confirmed that Webster has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury, while Mwepu’s hamstring problem will not clear up in time for the game.

Michael Owen was surprised by Brighton's loss to Burnley last week

Lewis Dunk is back from suspension, but there is a bit of illness around the camp which could rule some players out.

Aston Villa will welcome back Ezri Konsa following a two-match suspension.

The centre-back missed the back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Watford after being given his marching orders for two bookable offences in the entertaining 3-3 draw versus Leeds earlier this month.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has no new injury concerns, with Bertrand Traore (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) remaining sidelined.

"Brighton are usually so organised at home, so I was shocked to see them lose so emphatically to Burnley last week. Their form has dipped over the last month or two, so I would expect a response here.

"That’s two straight defeats for Villa, and two disappointing ones," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor blog.

"To lose to Newcastle and then Watford, particularly at home, will be frustrating for Steven Gerrard.

"Villa have so much attacking quality, so to go two games without scoring is alarming.

"This looks like a draw to me. I’m going for 1-1."

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Lamptey, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Welbeck, Ferguson.