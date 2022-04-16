Michael Owen makes 'dangerous' prediction for Tottenham as Brighton aim to dent top four hopes

Brighton did Tottenham a huge favour last week as they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to place a dent in the Gunners' Champions League hopes.

Brighton had been out-of-sorts until that result and it will serve as a strong warning to Antonio Conte's side who are on a fine run of form and look favourites to claim that final top four spot.

Tottenham will though be without Matt Doherty for the Saturday lunchtime clash. The defender has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained in last week’s win at Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen believes Brighton will score against Tottenham

Ryan Sessegnon is fit enough to start but Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) remain out.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be without Shane Duffy and Steven Alzate for their trip to north London.

Midfielder Alzate has been ruled out through illness while Duffy is away from training due to a longer term thigh injury.

Adam Webster returned from a groin problem in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal last week and Potter confirmed he could feature once again but is not fit enough to start yet.

"Spurs have been superb in recent weeks," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"Conte is really starting to get the best out of this side. I think the two signings from Juventus have really lifted this side.

"Bentancur is classy and composed in the midfield, and Kulusevski has been so dangerous in that front three. Spurs are one of the form teams in the league.

"Brighton’s form over the last couple of months hasn’t been great, so to beat Arsenal last week came as a surprise! They showed what they are capable of, and what they showed for the first half of the season. They certainly did Spurs a favour that’s for sure!