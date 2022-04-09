Michael Owen makes 'shock' prediction for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal ahead of Brighton

Michael Owen believes Arsenal could be in for a 'straightforward' afternoon as they welcome Brighton the Emirates Stadium.

Albion are struggling for form at the moment and have just one point and one goal in their last seven top flight matches.

Arsenal have been impressive this season but were out of sorts last Monday as they suffered a 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta's team will look to hit back in style in front of their own fans but are without both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for Saturday’s clash.

The pair will be out for some time after Partey injured his thigh in Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, Tierney having missed the defeat after suffering a knee injury which required surgery.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is also expected to miss out with Mikel Arteta’s slim squad being pushed to the limit.

Brighton defender Adam Webster, who has not featured since mid-February due to groin and calf injuries, could return to the visitors’ squad at the Emirates Stadium but will not start.

Midfielders Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (illness) may also be involved in north London.

But Poland international Jakub Moder is definitely out after rupturing his ACL during last weekend’s goalless draw against Norwich.

"It may not seem it, but this game is massive for Arsenal’s season," wrote Owen in his BetVictor predictions blog.

"That defeat to Palace was a shock, but they were well-beaten. They looked in control of fourth position, so it will be interesting to see how they respond here.

"As for Brighton, they look like a side with nothing to play for. They’ve been virtually safe for weeks and their form has really taken a hit. They need to start scoring more goals.