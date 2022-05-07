Michael Owen makes staggering Brighton prediction and Ronaldo claim ahead of Manchester United clash

Graham Potter’s Brighton are on a decent run of form in the Premier League.

Albion are ninth in the league standings and are determined to achieve their aim of top 10 finish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have enjoyed recent victories against Arsenal and Tottenham and last Saturday they were impressive as they walloped Wolves 3-0 at Molineux Stadium.

Michael Owen believes his form club Manchester United will struggle at the Brighton in the Premier League

Manchester remain unconvincing under Ralf Rangnick and despite victory last time out against Brentford, the squad looks disjointed with many players facing an uncertain future.

"Brighton’s form in April was superb,” wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"With wins away against Arsenal, Spurs and Wolves, they’ve shown themselves to be one of the best away sides in the league.

“I never know what Man United we are going to see, but I thought they played well on Monday against Brentford.

"Ronaldo is ending the season in great form, scoring in his last three.

"I won’t be surprised if he scores in this one as well, but I fancy Brighton to get the win. 2-1!”

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been ruled out against Manchester United because of a groin injury.

Boss Graham Potter has revealed that Mwepu is likely to miss the last three games of the Premier League season.