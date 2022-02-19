Michael Owen predicts this 'massive' problem for Sean Dyche and Burnley at Brighton

Brighton will look to return to winning ways following their 2-0 midweek Manchester United defeat as they welcome Sean Dyche's relegation threatened Burnley to the south coast today.

Albion will however be without captain Lewis Dunk through suspension as the influetial Brighton skipper was sent off at Old Trafford, having initially been cautioned before referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor and then brandished a red card.

It's a blow for Dunk who just returning to fitness following a lengthy knee injury.

Premier League games are starting to run out for Sean Dyche and Burnley

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been able to train again as normal following a knock to his side, while Enock Mwepu and teenager forward Jeremy Sarmiento remain unavailable because of respective hamstring issues.

Owen however feels Brighton could just shade this one but believes it will be a keenly contested affair.

"That was a frustrating defeat at Old Trafford for Brighton," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor prediction blog."They played well in large parts of the game, but the margins went against them. De Gea made a brilliant save, they hit the bar, had a man sent off, it was one of those days.

"This is a massive game for Burnley. Games are running out for them, and they desperately need some wins.

"They’ve still got games in hand on some of the teams down there, so if they can go on a run, they’ll give themselves a chance.

"These two aren’t high scorers, so I don’t think we’ll see many goals here. I think Brighton will edge this 1-0."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects striker Wout Weghorst to be fit after he took a blow to the hip in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

The Dutchman hobbled off with 15 minutes left, but took part in light training on Thursday and should be involved in the squad.

Ashley Barnes replaced Weghorst and has benefitted from 90 minutes for the under-23s in midweek, but Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra remain out.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Lamptey, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.