Michael Owen predicts what many Brighton and Wolves fan are thinking ahead of Amex Stadium clash

Michael Owen expects a cagey encounter as Brighton welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Wolves are two of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League with only basement club Norwich scoring fewer.

Graham Potter's Albion are also battling an injury and Covid-19 crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves.

The Seagulls are without Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate and Adam Lallana through injury and have three or four positive Covid cases.

Defender Shane Duffy is also out through suspension.

Raul Jimenez is suspended for Wolves after the striker was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards during Saturday’s loss at Manchester City.

Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera remain long-term absentees.

"Brighton come into this game having seen their game against Spurs be postponed," wrote Owen in his Betvictor predictions blog. "I’d expect them to be up for this one, but they are up against a tough opponent.

"Wolves don’t score many, only Norwich have scored less, but defensively they have been superb. Only the top three have conceded less than them and they looked very organised at the Etihad on Saturday. To have hung on for so long with ten men was impressive.

"This looks like a draw to me; I’m going for 1-1."

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Roberts, Gross, Moder, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Locadia, Mwepu, Connolly.