Michael Owen predicts what most fans are thinking for Brighton at Southampton

Brighton striker Neal Mauapy will hope to add to his tally against Southampton

Brighton are ninth in the Premier League standings following their dramatic 1-1 draw at West Ham but are searching for their first win in nine matches.

South are 16th with 15 points from 14 matches and last Wednesday played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leicester.

Graham Potter's Albion will be without defender Adam Webster (calf), forward Jermy Sarmiento (hamstring) and former Saint Adam Lallana (thigh) after all three pulled up at West Ham

Danny Welbeck (hamstring) Steven Alzate (ankle) remain sidelined.

Owen has been impressed by both teams in patches but feels the two could cancel each other out.

"It was an entertaining 2-2 draw for Southampton against Leicester," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"Both sides probably felt they could have won it. Southampton always compete well, but they don’t convert enough into wins.

"What a finish that was from Neal Maupay against West Ham. I thought Brighton deserved at least a point, but they haven’t won in the league since September.

This has a draw written all over it, 1-1."

Jan Bednarek will miss out due to a calf injury. The Poland defender trudged out of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester in the closing stages and will now miss out this weekend.

Stuart Armstrong will sit the game out with a heel complaint, while goalkeeper Fraser Forster picked up a knock in training and will also be out of action.

Defender Jack Stephens is building fitness after a long-term knee injury.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Livramento, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, Armstrong, Lewis, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery, Walcott.