Milan figure disagrees with Fabio Capello on Roberto De Zerbi claim and targets ex-Tottenham and Chelsea boss
Ex-AC Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Costacurta believes Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is a good fit for AC Milan.
Milan will be seeking a new manager this summer as Stefano Pioli is widely expected to leave the San Siro after five seasons at the helm.
De Zerbi, a former player at AC Milan, has been heavily linked to the role despite stinging criticism from former Milan, Real Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello. “There is a lot of talk about him as one of the top coaches because Guardiola sponsors him, but this year he is 10th or 11th in the standings,” said Capello. “What has he won in his career? Just one cup in Ukraine.”
Costacurta is a highly-respected figure in Milan and featured more than 450 times for them throughout his playing career. The Italian strongly disagrees with Capello’s views on De Zerbi and feels the Brighton head coach or ex-Tottenham and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be a good fit for AC Milan.
“I’d get a good Italian coach with international experience,” Costacurta said to Gazzetta. “Practically, Conte or De Zerbi.
“There isn’t much to say about Conte. As for De Zerbi, I have a different opinion from Capello. Both Conte and De Zerbi have strong personalities, and they share their ideas and spirit. I like coaches like that. For this reason, I am not against Conceiçao. I like coaches with quality and a strong character, like Capello.”
De Zerbi though looks more likely to stay at Brighton next season and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.
