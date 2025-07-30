Matt O'Riley finished the last campaign well and has encouraged in pre-seasonplaceholder image
Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 30th Jul 2025
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 08:07 BST
Matt O'Riley has been one of the bright sparks for Brighton in pre-season.

Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls are unbeaten so far in their tune-up matches. They fired six past League One Wycombe Wanders, three against Stoke City in Spain, Las Palmas shipped two and Frank Lampard's Coventry were also beaten 2-0 last Saturday behind closed doors at the Lancing training ground.

Portsmouth are said to be next in a behind closed doors friendly on Wednesday night. Brighton fans will finally be able to watch a pre-season friendly this Saturday as Hurzeler's men face Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday and their final tune-up is against Bundesliga club Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium on August 9. The serious action gets underway against Fulham on August 16 at the Amex.

Midfielder O'Riley will be keen to continue his encouraging form. He scored an excellent 30-yard effort against Las Palmas and also claimed an assist for Yasin Ayari. The former Celtic man then teed-up Ayari once more as Brighton opened the scoring against Coventry.

Last season was frustrating for O'Riley. He arrived from Celtic for £25m but was clattered just minutes into his debut and sustained a serious ankle injury.

Achieving peak fitness continued to be a problem throughout the season, with record £40m signing Georginio preferred in the No 10 role.

Serie A champions Napoli tried their luck with a £25m bid earlier this month, which was rejected by Brighton. It seems as though the 24-year-old Danish international will be a at the Amex this season, So how can Hurzeler get the best from Georginio and O'Riley?

Here's a potential XI that could do just that...

1. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper has looked sharp in pre-season and will likely start the Premier League campaign as Bart Verbruggen recovers from a knee injury

1. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper has looked sharp in pre-season and will likely start the Premier League campaign as Bart Verbruggen recovers from a knee injury Photo: BHAFC

2. Mats Wieffer - RB

The midfielder maybe a reluctant right back but he has the potential to be a very good one. His role will be key if O'Riley operates ahead of him.

2. Mats Wieffer - RB

The midfielder maybe a reluctant right back but he has the potential to be a very good one. His role will be key if O'Riley operates ahead of him. Photo: BHAFC

3. Jan Paul van Hecke

Albion's player of the year will be key as Adam Webster is injured and new arrivals Diego Coppla and Olivier Boscagli bedding in

3. Jan Paul van Hecke

Albion's player of the year will be key as Adam Webster is injured and new arrivals Diego Coppla and Olivier Boscagli bedding in Photo: BHAFC

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper has had a full pre-season which will hopefully help to put his form and fitness issues of last season behind him.

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper has had a full pre-season which will hopefully help to put his form and fitness issues of last season behind him. Photo: BHAFC

