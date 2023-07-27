Minutes played by home grown players last season - how Chelsea compared with Brighton, West Ham and Arsenal

The likes of Steven Alzate, Rob Sanchez and Lewis Dunk have all prospered in recent years with new talent now emerging such as Odeluga Offiah, Cameron Peupion and Jack Hinshelwood.
Here we look at the homegrown players used by each top-flight club last season, along with their playing time – and how Brighton compared to each Premier League team.
1 Chelsea 9,473 minutes: Conor Gallagher 1,812, Trevoh Chalobah 1,784, Mason Mount 1,781, Ruben Loftus-Cheek 1,658, Reece James 1,381, Lewis Hall 700, Armando Broja 357
2 Nottingham Forest 7,619: Brennan Johnson 3,159, Joe Worrall 2,457, Ryan Yates 1,992, Alex Mighten 11
3 Crystal Palace 7,581: Tyrick Mitchell 3,131, Wilfried Zaha 2,472, Nathaniel Clyne 1,775, Joe Whitworth 198, David Ozoh 5
4 Leicester 6,574: Harvey Barnes 2,914, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 2,487, Luke Thomas 1,173
5 Brighton 5,892: Lewis Dunk 3,567, Robert Sanchez 2,256, Odeluga Offiah 47, Cameron Peupion 14, Jack Hinshelwood 8
6 Tottenham 5,556: Harry Kane 3,730, Oliver Skipp 1,630, Japhet Tanganga 164, Matthew Craig 20, Harvey White 7, George Abbott 6
7 Manchester United 5,469: Marcus Rashford 3,085, Scott McTominay 1,266, Alejandro Garnacho 630, Anthony Elanga 473, Kobbie Mainoo 14
8 Arsenal 5,249: Bukayo Saka 3,464, Eddie Nketiah 1,286, Reiss Nelson 276, Emile Smith Rowe 220, Ethan Nwaneri 4
9 Southampton 5,034: James Ward-Prowse 3,686, Theo Walcott 1,240, Yan Valery 45, Dom Ballard 39, Kamari Doyle 14, Sam Amo-Ameyaw 11
10 Liverpool 5,018: Trent Alexander-Arnold 3,154, Curtis Jones 1,115, Stefan Bajcetic 566, Caoimhin Kelleher 99, Nat Phillips 73, Bobby Clark 12
11 West Ham 4,589: Declan Rice 3,573, Ben Johnson 961, Divin Mubama 53, Conor Coventry 2
12 Manchester City 3,429: Phil Foden 2,015, Rico Lewis 963, Cole Palmer 419, Shea Charles 32
13 Newcastle 3,308: Sean Longstaff 2,769, Elliot Anderson 521, Lewis Miley 18
14 Aston Villa 2,916: Jacob Ramsey 2,844, Cameron Archer 71
15 Bournemouth 2,544: Jaidon Anthony 1,401, Mark Travers 1,131, Owen Bevan 12
16 Everton 2,174: Anthony Gordon 1,195, Tom Davies 631, Ellis Simms 280, Isaac Price 35, Tom Cannon 33
17 Wolves 1,742: Hugo Bueno 1,424, Morgan Gibbs-White 198, Chem Campbell 87, Dexter Lembikisa 27, Connor Ronan 6
18 Fulham 339: Marek Rodak 199, Jay Stansfield 105, Luke Harris 27, Tyrese Francois 7
19 Leeds 73: Cody Drameh 73
20 Brentford 0: No players