BREAKING

‘Missed opportunity’ – Brighton wonderkid makes honest claim after West Ham draw

Jack Hinshelwood feels Brighton’s goalless draw with West Ham was an “opportunity missed” at London Stadium on Tuesday night.
Richie Mills
By Richie Mills
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 22:04 GMT
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) shakes hands with Brighton's Jack HinshelwoodBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) shakes hands with Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) shakes hands with Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood

Albion were the better side and went closest through Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross, Jakub Moder, and Hinshelwood but couldn’t get the three points their performance arguably deserved, however, they did keep their first clean sheet of the Premier League season.

The Seagulls had 22 shots on goal to the home side’s six and 68% possession, therefore Hinshelwood, who was once again utilised as a right-back despite being a midfielder, had mixed feelings about the result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager, who was voted the man of the match, told Sky Sports: "It feels like both a good point and an opportunity missed. It is never easy to come here so first of all we are happy with the clean sheet and we are going to have to take a point. But overall with the chances we had, we are obviously disappointed not to have won the game.

Most Popular

"It's [the clean sheet] not really a relief, I think we have been very good defensively at times this season and haven't got the clean sheets we perhaps deserved on some occasions. I think today was a really solid performance, we really limited them to very little chances, and we created quite a few chances ourselves. So yes, unfortunate not to take the win."

The result sees Brighton move up to seventh ahead of Manchester United on goal difference and West Ham stay sixth.

Related topics:BrightonWest HamSky SportsAlbionPremier League