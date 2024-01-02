Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) shakes hands with Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood

Albion were the better side and went closest through Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross, Jakub Moder, and Hinshelwood but couldn’t get the three points their performance arguably deserved, however, they did keep their first clean sheet of the Premier League season.

The Seagulls had 22 shots on goal to the home side’s six and 68% possession, therefore Hinshelwood, who was once again utilised as a right-back despite being a midfielder, had mixed feelings about the result.

The teenager, who was voted the man of the match, told Sky Sports: "It feels like both a good point and an opportunity missed. It is never easy to come here so first of all we are happy with the clean sheet and we are going to have to take a point. But overall with the chances we had, we are obviously disappointed not to have won the game.

"It's [the clean sheet] not really a relief, I think we have been very good defensively at times this season and haven't got the clean sheets we perhaps deserved on some occasions. I think today was a really solid performance, we really limited them to very little chances, and we created quite a few chances ourselves. So yes, unfortunate not to take the win."