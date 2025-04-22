Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion will be bracing themselves this summer for incoming bids for their top talents

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League after last Saturday's 4-2 loss at Brentford. They are winless in their last five top-flight fixtures and need a strong finish to the season if they are to secure European football next term – starting with Graham Potter's West Ham this Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton have just three more home fixtures (West Ham, Newcastle and Liverpool) and for some Albion fans, these could be the last chances to see some of their favourite players.

The likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba and Joao Pedro have all been linked with moves away and last month chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber admitted it's "likely" they will sell. Although, perhaps not all three this summer.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has been linked with a major summer move to Liverpool

Who could go and how much?

Kaoru Mitoma: The Japan international has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler this term with nine goals and three assists so far. He has missed just one top flight match so far as a heel injury forced him out of the Leicester match.

Brighton turned down two bids from Saudi club Al Nassr in the previous window but further bids are expected this summer. Liverpool are the latest to be linked and Anfield could be a tempting option for Mitoma, who is keen on Champions League football. Mitoma is 28 next month and will have two-years remaining on his Albion deal this summer. Guide price: between £50m and £60m.

Carlos Baleba: The Cameroon international has been a powerful presence in the Albion midfield this term. The 21-year-old is still prone to the odd lapse but the former Lile man is without doubt one of the most talented midfielders in the PL.

He is contracted with Brighton until 2028, which puts them in a strong position should negotiations start this summer. Manchester City are said to be very keen. Guide price: £80m-plus. Should there be a bidding war, don't be surprised if we see Moises Caicedo type figures.

Joao Pedro: Brighton paid £30m to Watford for their Brazil international in 2023 and he – along with Mitoma – could be the most likely to move on from the Amex this summer. Pedro is huge talent but frustrates home fans at times with his body language if things aren't going his way.

Pedro has 10 goals and seven assists so far but will miss the next three matches are his dismissal at Brentford. The 23-year-old is contracted until June 2028 but Arsenal are said to be very keen this summer. Guide price £80m.

Georginio Rutter: Chelsea have been linked with making a major summer move for Brighton’s brilliant No 10. The Frenchman joined last summer for a club record £40m from Leeds United and quickly established himself as a firm favourite.

The 23-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle issue and his absence has been keenly felt. I don’t expect Rutter to move anywhere this summer. It would take a massive offer for Albion to even consider selling after just one season and certainly double what they paid Leeds. Guide price £80m-plus.

Simon Adingra: The Ivory Coast international has struggled to nail down a spot this term and the wideman has been behind Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh in the pecking order. He made a rare start in the 2-2 home draw against Leicester and Hurzeler praised his attacking play but criticised his defensive work.

The 23-year-old will have a year remaining on his deal this summer and is tipped to exit. Sunderland tried to sign him in the last window as part of the Tommy Watson deal. Guide price £15m.

Tariq Lamptey: The injury-hit full back is out of contract this summer and there has been little talk of a new deal. The former Chelsea man almost went to Ajax in the previous window and is expected to leave after four-years and 120 appearances. Currently out with a foot injury. Guide price: Free transfer.