Brighton and Hove Albion will look to return to winning ways against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler's inconsistent Seagulls are 13th in the Premier League, while newly promoted Leeds United are one point behind in 15th.

Brighton have had a tough week on the road with a 4-2 league loss at Manchester United, swiftly followed by a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

Hurzeler stressed the importance of getting a positive result against Daniel Farke's Leeds and also provided injury updates for the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Brajan Gruda and Jack Hinshelwood.

Here's every Brighton injury and expected return dates ahead of Leeds United...

1 . Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of Leeds United Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of Leeds United | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Kaoru Mitoma - out The Japan international is still struggling with an ankle injury but Hurzeler hopes to have him back before the international break | Getty Images

3 . Joel Veltman - out The experienced defender has a calf problem and the Leeds match is expected to arrive too soon | Getty Images