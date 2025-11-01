Gull-Mouth Action podcast - episode 102 | Defeats for Brighton in league and cup, Crawley rediscover winning feeling

Mitoma, Gruda, Hinshelwood - Every Brighton injury and expected return dates ahead of Leeds United

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 1st Nov 2025, 05:05 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United in the Premier League this Saturday at the Amex Stadium - 3pm

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to return to winning ways against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler's inconsistent Seagulls are 13th in the Premier League, while newly promoted Leeds United are one point behind in 15th.

Brighton have had a tough week on the road with a 4-2 league loss at Manchester United, swiftly followed by a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

Hurzeler stressed the importance of getting a positive result against Daniel Farke's Leeds and also provided injury updates for the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Brajan Gruda and Jack Hinshelwood.

Here's every Brighton injury and expected return dates ahead of Leeds United...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of Leeds United

1. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of Leeds United

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of Leeds United | AFP via Getty Images

The Japan international is still struggling with an ankle injury but Hurzeler hopes to have him back before the international break

2. Kaoru Mitoma - out

The Japan international is still struggling with an ankle injury but Hurzeler hopes to have him back before the international break | Getty Images

The experienced defender has a calf problem and the Leeds match is expected to arrive too soon

3. Joel Veltman - out

The experienced defender has a calf problem and the Leeds match is expected to arrive too soon | Getty Images

Former Leeds man James Milner will miss the PL clash due to a "small muscle injury" sustained in the 4-2 loss at Man United

4. James Milner - out

Former Leeds man James Milner will miss the PL clash due to a "small muscle injury" sustained in the 4-2 loss at Man United | AFP via Getty Images

