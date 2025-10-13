Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will keep his fingers crossed for no further injuries ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The Seagulls, along with the rest of the top flight, are currently paused for the international break. It's always a worrying time for managers and staff as they hope their star players return from across the globe unscathed and fit to play.

Brighton will expect a tough test against Eddie Howe's Newcastle. Albion are 12th in the Premier League with nine points from their first seven fixtures. The Magpies have an almost identical record and are 11th.

Here's the latest team and injury news for Brighton, including Brajan Gruda, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood...

1 . Kaoru Mitoma Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma will be assessed ahead of Newcastle United | Getty Images

2 . Brajan Gruda - knee The German under-21 international returned from camp earlier due to a knee injury and will be assessed ahead of Newcastle. Not looking too hopeful for this weekend. | Getty Images

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - ankle The Brighton midfielder continues his recovery from ankle injury sustained at Bournemouth. Could be another three to four weeks as yet. | Getty Images