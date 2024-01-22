All the latest team news on Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton's Japan ace Kaoru Mitoma is yet to feature at the Asian Cup

Real Sociedad and Japan international striker Takefusa Kubo believes his team can cope without Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The Brighton attacker is struggling with an ankle injury he sustained during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on December 21.

Despite the injury, Mitoma was selected by Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu for the Asian Games but has yet to feature for his country in the first two matches.

The Albion ace missed the opening 4-2 win against Vietnam and was also absent for the surprise 2-1 loss to Iraq.

Moriyasu's team now need at least a draw against Indonesia on Wednesday to qualify – but once again they are set to be without Mitoma.

The 26-year-old trained alone at the team hotel, while the rest of the squad prepared for the crunch showdown in Qatar.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been struggling with fitness but he returned and played the second half against Iraq.

Of Mitoma, Kubo said to AFP that it was "not a problem." He added: “Mitoma isn’t here at the moment but football is not a game that you play on your own.”