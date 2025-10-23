'Mitoma starts and Baleba decision' - Fabian Hurzeler's best Brighton XI to face Manchester United

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford this Saturday - 5.30pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has intriguing selection decisions to make ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester United.

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League after last Saturday's impressive 2-1 win against Newcastle.

Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck netted twice against the Magpies and will be keen to get back on the scoresheet at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim's team have improved of late and will be full of confidence after their 2-1 win at Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.

Here’s how the Seagulls could line up for this one, including a big decision on Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler takes his team to Old Trafford this Saturday

The Dutchman has looked more convincing of late after a shaky start to the season.

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The midfielder/right back is getting back to his best after recent knee injury. Played well against Newcastle and it was his late run that forced the winner.

3. Mats Wieffer - RB

Albion's player of the year continues to deliver high level performances in the Premier League and will need to be at his best at Old Trafford

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

